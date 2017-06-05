Special Governor General awards for J'cans overseas

Several Jamaicans overseas will be presented with special Governor-General's Awards at the Jamaica 55 Diaspora Conference, slated for July 23 to 27 under the theme 'Partnering for Growth'.The five-day conference, scheduled to take place at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston, is being organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, in collaboration with the private sector, key sponsors of the event. It is one of the main events to mark Jamaica's 55th anniversary of Independence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.