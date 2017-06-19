Spain-Jamaica ties to be strengthened with visit of top government official
Spanish State Secretary for International Cooperation and Latin America, Fernando GarcIa Casas, is scheduled to pay an official three-day visit to Jamaica, where he is expected to hold talks with senior government officials. Casas is expected to arrive at the Sangster International on July 9. He is also set to meet several Spanish business operators while in Montego Bay before travelling to Kingston for discussions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Harlem to China: How an African-American t...
|May '17
|Maceo
|1
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Vinnytom
|687
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC