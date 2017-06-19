Spain-Jamaica ties to be strengthened with visit of top government official

Spanish State Secretary for International Cooperation and Latin America, Fernando GarcIa Casas, is scheduled to pay an official three-day visit to Jamaica, where he is expected to hold talks with senior government officials. Casas is expected to arrive at the Sangster International on July 9. He is also set to meet several Spanish business operators while in Montego Bay before travelling to Kingston for discussions.

