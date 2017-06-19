Spain-Jamaica ties to be strengthened...

Spain-Jamaica ties to be strengthened with visit of top government official

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

Spanish State Secretary for International Cooperation and Latin America, Fernando GarcIa Casas, is scheduled to pay an official three-day visit to Jamaica, where he is expected to hold talks with senior government officials. Casas is expected to arrive at the Sangster International on July 9. He is also set to meet several Spanish business operators while in Montego Bay before travelling to Kingston for discussions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May '17 Maceo 1
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,090 • Total comments across all topics: 281,941,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC