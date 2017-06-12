South Africa: Van Niekerk Breaks SA 200m Record in Jamaica

Sprint sensation Wayde van Niekerk , delivered another superb performance on Saturday evening to smash the national 200m record at a meeting in Kingston, Jamaica. The versatile speedster, who holds the 400m world record of 43.03, took the half-lap win at the Racers Grand Prix in 19.84 to break the two-year-old mark of 19.87 held by Anaso Jobodwana.

