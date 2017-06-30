Slimmed-down Garvey sculpture gets th...

Slimmed-down Garvey sculpture gets thumbs down from Jamaicans

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Caribbean News Now!

KINGSTON, Jamaica -- "A people without the knowledge of their past history, origin, and culture is like a tree without roots." These famous words were spoken by Marcus Mosiah Garvey, Jamaica's first and probably most revered national hero.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May '17 Maceo 1
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,870 • Total comments across all topics: 282,161,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC