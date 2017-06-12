Simpson Miller, Davies to leave Parli...

Simpson Miller, Davies to leave Parliament on June 29

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Former Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller and south St Andrew Member of Parliament Dr Omar Davies have served notice to officially resign from the House on June 29. Leader of Opposition Business in the House of Parliament, Phillip Paulwell, today said that both... Read more KINGSTON, Jamaica - Former Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller and south St Andrew Member of Parliament Dr Omar Davies have served notice to officially resign from the House on June 29. Leader of Opposition Business in the House of Parliament, Phillip Paulwell, today said that both members have indicated their decision through letters of intent.

