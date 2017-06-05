Silence of Gov't on recent murders sp...

Silence of Gov't on recent murders sparks anger

Readers are currently at loggerheads over whether or not the Andrew Holness led Jamaica Labour Party administration is doing enough to curb the spiralling instances of crime and violence plaguing the country.The discussion among Jamaicans came to a hilt yesterday after police revealed that it would today demolish a tomb constructed inside a house in West End, Negril, Westmoreland, where the remains of a missing mother and her daughter, who are feared murdered, are believed to be buried. The police said it received a report Monday evening that 24-year-old Shantal Dyer and her daughter, three-year-old Orlandie Miller have not been seen since late April.

