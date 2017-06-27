Silence fueling crime rate ... Mayor ...

Silence fueling crime rate ... Mayor says residents should shoulder blame for crime

14 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

Mayor of Montego Bay, Homer Davis, says residents of communities with high levels of crime and violence must shoulder some of the blame as oftentimes they sit by and allow criminals to take control of their areas. Against the backdrop of the slew of murders being committed in St. James that has pushed the parish total to more than 130 since the start of 2017, Davis said those behind the shootings and gruesome murders are known to the people.

