Seismic shift - JSIF to help earthquake unit become better prepared

The University of the West Indies , Mona Campus will today sign a memorandum of understanding with the Jamaica Social Investment Fund , which will see the university's Earthquake Unit getting support valued at $104 million to strengthen its ability to monitor seismic activity in Jamaica. This initiative is being implemented under JSIF's Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project , which is aimed at enhancing Jamaica's resilience to disaster and climate risk.

