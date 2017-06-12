Seismic shift - JSIF to help earthqua...

Seismic shift - JSIF to help earthquake unit become better prepared

12 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

The University of the West Indies , Mona Campus will today sign a memorandum of understanding with the Jamaica Social Investment Fund , which will see the university's Earthquake Unit getting support valued at $104 million to strengthen its ability to monitor seismic activity in Jamaica. This initiative is being implemented under JSIF's Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project , which is aimed at enhancing Jamaica's resilience to disaster and climate risk.

Chicago, IL

