Seabed Authority seeks to project itself

6 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

The International Seabed Authority on Friday held a public forum to promote its presence and value in Jamaica and its relevance to the region. The three-hour-long session held at The University of the West Indies, Mona Campus, was also an opportunity for several ISA contractors, who are in the island for workshop this week, to share speak on deep sea mining.

Chicago, IL

