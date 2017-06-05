Romain Virgo delivers new song, video

21 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

Romain Virgo is back with a breakout hit and new video for his current single Now . The reggae crooner, whose last EP "Lifted" was released in 2015, gives fans a taste of his upcoming album with this dancehall flavoured track.

Chicago, IL

