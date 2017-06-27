'Remind them, sir' ... Young Portia i...

'Remind them, sir' ... Young Portia in Parliament

Eight meetings into the new parliamentary session following the 1976 General Elections Portia Simpson Miller uttered her first words "Remind them, sir". Now, 40 years later, Simpson Miller will close a storied parliamentary career with her resignation which takes effect on Thursday.

Chicago, IL

