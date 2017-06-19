Regulatory reform important, says Pri...

Regulatory reform important, says Private Security Regulation Authority chairman

Chairman of the Private Security Regulation Authority , Dr Ronald Robinson, has highlighted the importance of regulatory reform and the training of regulatory professionals in improving how Government functions. Regulatory reform refers to changes that help improve regulatory quality, that is, enhance the performance, cost-effectiveness, or legal quality of regulations and related government formalities.

