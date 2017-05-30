Rankin set for 'Powerful' stage
Rankin Pumpkin's next big stage appearance will be on the Powerful Women and Men Perform for Charity Show tomorrow at the National Indoor Sports Centre in St Andrew, beginning 6:00 pm. She will be in a 'Dancehall Clash' with Ian Wilkinson, Queen's Counsel, on the 17th staging of the show, which will see a wide range of first-time performers from among government, business and civic leaders.
