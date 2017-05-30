Rankin set for 'Powerful' stage

Rankin set for 'Powerful' stage

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Rankin Pumpkin's next big stage appearance will be on the Powerful Women and Men Perform for Charity Show tomorrow at the National Indoor Sports Centre in St Andrew, beginning 6:00 pm. She will be in a 'Dancehall Clash' with Ian Wilkinson, Queen's Counsel, on the 17th staging of the show, which will see a wide range of first-time performers from among government, business and civic leaders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May 17 Maceo 1
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,530 • Total comments across all topics: 281,518,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC