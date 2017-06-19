Quarter-miler Dominique Blake returns...

Quarter-miler Dominique Blake returns medal

13 hrs ago

The ban on quarter-miler Dominique Blake from participating at the National Senior Championships, which begins today at the National Stadium in Kingston, has been lifted. Blake was banned from participating unless she returns a 4x400m relay medal she was presented with erroneously, having never competed in the heats or the final of the event at the 2012 Olympics.

Chicago, IL

