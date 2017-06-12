Push back

Push back

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

MEMBER of Parliament for Manchester North Western Mikael Phillips has called for a push back against Caribbean Community countries that continue to shut out Jamaicans who are legitimately seeking employment in those member states under the free movement clause of the Caribbean Single Market and Economy . The Ministry of Labour and Social Security has revealed that most member countries have not made the necessary legislative changes to recognise the five categories that were added to the original list of workers that are eligible for employment in all member states under the agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May 17 Maceo 1
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,909 • Total comments across all topics: 281,783,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC