Pricey Hilton brand worth it - Byles

In this September 2013 Gleaner file photo, CEO of Sagicor Real Estate X Fund Limited Rohan Miller and X Fund Chairman Richard Byles look over a document at an investor briefing hosted by the property fund at The Jamaica Pegaus hotel in New Kingston. Chairman of Sagicor Real Estate X Fund Limited, Richard Byles, said last Friday that the multimillion-dollar fees paid to Hilton hotel group for the use of its brand is a good deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.