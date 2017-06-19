Police list island's 19 most wanted

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The police have renewed their appeal for the island's 19 most wanted for murder and shooting to turn themselves to the nearest Police Station by midday Friday. They are: Audley Duvall, otherwise called 'Dreamer' from the St Mary Division who made 20 on the list and was wanted for a murder committed in the St Catherine North Division was captured by lawmen last Thursday in Mona, St Andrew.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.