PNP calls for speedy communication between London, Kingston after another terror attack

The Opposition People's National Party is calling on the government to facilitate speedy communication between London and Kingston to ascertain the safety of Jamaicans in the aftermath of another suspected terror attack. In a release last evening, Opposition Spokesman on Foreign Affairs Dr Morais Guy said the United Kingdom is home to a large number of Jamaicans and such an attack would naturally spark some level of anxiety among friends and relatives.

