Paulwell lauds Government for continu...

Paulwell lauds Government for continuity of projects started under PNP

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

Addressing the official commissioning of the Content Solar 20 Megawatt utility-scale Solar Electricity Generation Facility in Clarendon yesterday Paulwell noted that the project started while he held the energy portfolio in the Portia Simpson-Miller led administration. Opposition spokesman on science, energy and technology Phillip Paulwell, has commended the Andrew Holness administration for what he says is the seamless transition and the continuity of projects which began under the People's National Party administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May '17 Maceo 1
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,122 • Total comments across all topics: 281,982,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC