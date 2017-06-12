Opposition rubbishes explanation for ...

Opposition rubbishes explanation for granting UC Rusal waiver

The Gleaner

Despite drastic improvements in conditions for profit making such as declining oil prices, Jamaica has granted a full bauxite levy waiver to Windalco, a decision one opposition parliamentarian has labelled "scandalous". But the Government is maintaining that it was either that concession or a flirtation with the risk of plant closure and job losses.

Chicago, IL

