Online Readers Comment: It's time to ...

Online Readers Comment: It's time to make criminals pay

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Crime has become an albatross around Jamaica's neck, dragging us down from our rightful place on the world's stage. Clarendon, St James and Hanover seem to be the devil's pawns, and as a nation, collectively, we're facing checkmate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May '17 Maceo 1
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Cuba
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,539 • Total comments across all topics: 281,880,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC