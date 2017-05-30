Old Goodyear factory to become new Mo...

Old Goodyear factory to become new Morant Bay town centre

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Jamaica Observer

St Thomas, a parish that has for years been yearning for further development, is slated to get a major boost with the establishment of a new town centre for the capital, Morant Bay.Prime Minister Andrew Holness said the new town centre will be constructed on the 25-acre lot, which previously housed the Goodyear tyre factory in Morant Bay which has been closed for the past 20 years. "The government will take that space and we will, literally on the 25 acres that it occupies, we will create a new town centre for Morant Bay," said Holness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May 17 Maceo 1
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,530 • Total comments across all topics: 281,518,732

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC