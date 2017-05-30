Old Goodyear factory to become new Morant Bay town centre

St Thomas, a parish that has for years been yearning for further development, is slated to get a major boost with the establishment of a new town centre for the capital, Morant Bay.Prime Minister Andrew Holness said the new town centre will be constructed on the 25-acre lot, which previously housed the Goodyear tyre factory in Morant Bay which has been closed for the past 20 years. "The government will take that space and we will, literally on the 25 acres that it occupies, we will create a new town centre for Morant Bay," said Holness.

