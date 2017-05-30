No pass for passengers?

No pass for passengers?

Transport Minister Mike Henry says, if possible, considerations will be given to calls by transport operators for passengers to be charged with aiding and abetting of robot operators. "As long as it's possible, I will look on it to bring it in the Road Traffic Act, right, which is to come out of Parliament by June.

