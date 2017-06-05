New courthouses coming, Appeal Court to expand
J ustice Minister Delroy Chuck has disclosed that approximately $350 million has been earmarked for repairs and maintenance of courthouses this year, and that a major part of the funds will be used to construct two new traffic houses and three additional courtrooms at the Court of Appeal. "We are going to be putting up a new Court of Appeal building where the Office of the Accountant General just vacated, and we also intend to put up new Traffic Courts on the Sabina Park compound, so those are what are in the works at the moment," Minister Chuck told the Jamaica Observer .
