National Baking Company gives local entrepreneurs a boost
Eight entrepreneurs got the chance to exhibit at the recent Jamaica International Exhibition last weekend courtesy of National Baking Company. Among the entrepreneurs that benefitted from the gesture were Corner Top Bottling, Devine Treasures, Ettenio, MEMA Designed, Paradise Spice Jamaica, Solar Buzz Jamaica, Treat Confectioner,y and True Shade Cosmetics, which each got outfitted spaces at the JIE held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre last weekend .
