More on Bob Marley and some of those who made him great
The original supporting cast all migrated to the USA soon after the formation of the Wailers. Junior Braithwaite, the group's musician and vocalist, migrated early, but on his return, he was tragically shot in a bar in Waterhouse, Kingston.
