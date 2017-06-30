More communities to benefit from JSIF health and wellness fairs
The Jamaica Social Investment Fund will be taking its series of health, wellness and information fairs to communities in St James, St Ann and the Corporate Area over the next two months. The events, which got underway in June 2016, are part of several social intervention initiatives under the Integrated Community Development Project , which is being funded through a US$42 million loan from the World Bank.
