Montague under pressure after comment on crime

National Security Minister, Robert Montague is facing scathing social media criticisms for telling Jamaicans not to be "overly concerned" about the current upsurge in murders that's seen an increase of about 19 per cent over last year, and an average seven killings per day since June. "We just want to assure law abiding Jamaicans that they should not be overly concerned yet," he told RJR 94FM in an interview last night.

Chicago, IL

