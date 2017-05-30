Mobay declares war on 'friends' of rats

Montego Bay mayor Homer Davis said the St James Municipal Corporation will be taking action against business operators whose unhygienic practices are contributing to the ongoing rat infestation that has been plaguing the parish. "We have been having discussions with the NSWMA and we are putting some plans in place to prosecute some of these people and put them before the court," said Davis.

Chicago, IL

