Miss Lou a " Mother of Jamaican culture

This is the sixth in our daily series highlighting 55 Jamaicans who broke down barriers and helped put the country on the world stage. Each day one personality will be featured, culminating Independence Day, August 6. Mention the name Miss Lou, and a wave of pride and nationalism floats over the vast majority of Jamaicans for the work and worth of folklorist, poet, writer, stage and screen actress, social activist and educator, Louise Bennett Coverley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.