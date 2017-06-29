Miss Africa off to Jamaica

Rebecca Asamoah, Miss Africa Continent 2016, on Wednesday left Ghana for Jamaica to join 79 other beauty queens around the world who will be taking part in this year's edition of Miss United Nations pageant in Kingston. Twenty-five-year-old Rebecca is the first Ghanaian to be on the platform, and she is hopeful to make her country proud.

