Miami's Jamaican Jerk King Opens Permanent Spot in North Dade

Horatio Garrell scrimped and saved for six years to get together enough money to open a brick-and-mortar spot to house his smoky jerk chicken and pork. When his food truck King Jerk finally opened on West Dixie Highway and Northeast 148th Street the centerpiece was a $5,000 hybrid grill and smoker that was hardly used before thieves snatched it out of the parking lot surrounding Garrell's new bright red restaurant.

