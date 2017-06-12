Martin Henry | Is St Thomas time now?
St Thomas has had many good reasons from state neglect to have rebelled again since 1865. From Montego Bay, where he was opening the first Jamaica International Exhibition, Prime Minister Holness announced big plans for the development of Morant Bay.
