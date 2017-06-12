Man killed in daring MoBay attack after leaving court on gun charges
A St James man who had just left court on gun charges was earlier today shot dead by armed thugs on Howard Cooke Boulevard in downtown Montego Bay. Malcolm had just appeared before the Gun Court on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and shooting, where his bail was extended.
