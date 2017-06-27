Low turnout for viewing of Horace Burrell's body

Warrant officer class 2, Peter Mason , and staff sergeant Craig Palmer unfold the Jamaican flag on the casket bearing the body of Captain Horace Burrell at the National Arena yesterday. Warrant officer class 2, Peter Mason , and staff sergeant Craig Palmer unfold the Jamaican flag on the casket bearing the body of Captain Horace Burrell at the National Arena yesterday.

