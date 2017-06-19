Liverpool commits to closer ties with Jamaica
A commitment to forge closer economic and social links with Jamaica, including the possibility of a twinning arrangement with Kingston, was among the outcomes of a visit to the city of Liverpool by High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Seth George Ramocan. At a civic reception last Wednesday at Liverpool's Central Library, an invitation was also issued for Jamaica to participate in the city's International Business Fair in 2018.
