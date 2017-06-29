Leaving from the left - Simpson Miller joins Seaga as former PMs to...
Opposition Leader Portia Simspon Miller waves to supporters on her arrival at Gordon House on March 16 to deliver her final presentation to Budget Debates. She demitted office on April 2. In this file photo, outgoing president of the People's National Party Portia Simpson Miller and incoming president Dr Peter Phillips raise hands in solidarity at a special delegates' conference at the National Arena earlier this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Harlem to China: How an African-American t...
|May '17
|Maceo
|1
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Vinnytom
|687
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC