Leaving from the left - Simpson Miller joins Seaga as former PMs to...

Opposition Leader Portia Simspon Miller waves to supporters on her arrival at Gordon House on March 16 to deliver her final presentation to Budget Debates. She demitted office on April 2. In this file photo, outgoing president of the People's National Party Portia Simpson Miller and incoming president Dr Peter Phillips raise hands in solidarity at a special delegates' conference at the National Arena earlier this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.