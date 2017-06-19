LA cops nab Jamaican 'don'

LA cops nab Jamaican 'don'

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

THE Jamaican man suspected to be the primary shooter in last October's massacre that left four dead and 11 injured in Southwest in Los Angeles is now in custody, Captain Peter Whittingham of the LA Police Department confirmed yesterday. LAPD, which has labelled the Jamaican a 'don', gave his identification as Marlon St Aubyn Logan, alias 'John John', who eluded police for almost eight months, following the bloody clash between two gangs at a party in an underground Jamaican restaurant in that California city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May '17 Maceo 1
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,300 • Total comments across all topics: 281,874,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC