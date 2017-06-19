LA cops nab Jamaican 'don'

THE Jamaican man suspected to be the primary shooter in last October's massacre that left four dead and 11 injured in Southwest in Los Angeles is now in custody, Captain Peter Whittingham of the LA Police Department confirmed yesterday. LAPD, which has labelled the Jamaican a 'don', gave his identification as Marlon St Aubyn Logan, alias 'John John', who eluded police for almost eight months, following the bloody clash between two gangs at a party in an underground Jamaican restaurant in that California city.

