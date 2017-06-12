Kingston backs proposal to rename MoBay Hip Strip in honour of Jimmy Cliff
GLOUCESTER Avenue, Montego Bay's famous Hip Strip, is to be renamed Jimmy Cliff Boulevard in honour of one of Jamaica's most talented reggae artistes. The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation, at its council meeting on Tuesday, noted its support for the St James resolution seeking to rename Gloucester Avenue.
