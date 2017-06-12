King Tubby: The creator of sounds
This is the fifth in our daily series highlighting 55 Jamaicans who broke down barriers and helped put the country on the world stage. Each day, one personality will be featured, culminating Independence Day, August 6. OPERATING from a match box-sized studio in Waterhouse, St Andrew, studio engineer Osbourne "King Tubby" Ruddock created sounds which redefined the Jamaican music landscape of the 1960s and '70s and still echo today.
