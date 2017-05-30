Judge only - Jury trial for persons accused of human trafficking may be scrapped

From left: Assistant Commissioner of Police Clifford Chambers, head of the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch; Minister of Justice Delroy Chuck; Minister of National Security Robert Montague; and Carol Palmer, permanent secretary, Ministry of Justice, and chairperson of the National Task Force against Trafficking in Persons, at the handover of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons bus at the Ministry of Justice, yesterday. The fate of people who are accused of the heinous crime of trafficking in persons may soon be decided by a judge only, in court, as the Government takes steps to amend the law to revamp jury trials for such offences.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.