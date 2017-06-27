JetBlue eyes opportunities in Jamaica

With the summer tourist season now upon us, New York-based air carrier JetBlue has planned to add a second weekly flight from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to the resort city of Montego Bay, as well as to increase seating capacity for the Fort Lauderdale to Kingston route. "As JetBlue continues to grow, we look forward to continuing to offer more opportunities for our customers to travel to and from Jamaica," the airline told the Jamaica Observer by e-mail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.