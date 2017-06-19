JDF, Guardsman offer hope to boys

Read more: The Gleaner

Up to 75 boys between the ages of eight and 15 are set to benefit from a summer intervention programme targeting at-risk youngsters. The programme which is being spearheaded by the Guardsman Group of Companies is a joint collaboration which includes the Jamaica Defence Force , the St Andrew Parish Church and the Hope Zoo.

