JCDC to host talent search

14 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

The Jamaica Cultural Development Commission Kingston & St Andrew Parish Office will be hosting several community auditions for its Big Stage Competition across the Corporate Area. The first Big Stage audition kicks off on Friday, June 23 at the Olympic Gardens Civic Centre, then the following day at African Garden Square, August Town.

Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Chicago, IL

