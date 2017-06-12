JCDC to host talent search
The Jamaica Cultural Development Commission Kingston & St Andrew Parish Office will be hosting several community auditions for its Big Stage Competition across the Corporate Area. The first Big Stage audition kicks off on Friday, June 23 at the Olympic Gardens Civic Centre, then the following day at African Garden Square, August Town.
