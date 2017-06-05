Jay Z Kicks It In Jamaica With Damian Marley, Sparks Collaboration Rumors
Jay Z is taking a little time away before the Carter Twins arrive. The 47-year-old rapper traveled to Jamaica earlier in the week, where he met with Damian Marley, signed autographs outside of his hotel, and visited Bob Marley's recording studio.
