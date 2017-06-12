Jay Z hangs out in Jamaica as Bey's twins expected any day
And while she is no doubt resting at home and counting down the days, her husband Jay Z made a quick trip to Jamaica over the weekend to work on new music. Jay, 47, was spotted in Kingston on Friday where he is recording with Damien Marley in Bob Marley's legendary Tuff Gong studio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Harlem to China: How an African-American t...
|May 17
|Maceo
|1
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Vinnytom
|687
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC