Jamaicans pay final respects to Lady Cooke
Jamaicans from all walks of life congregated at the East Queen Street Baptist Church, downtown Kingston, today to pay their final respects to the late Lady Ivy Cooke, widow of former Governor-General, Sir Howard Cooke. Among those in attendance at the official service of thanksgiving were: Governor General Sir Patrick Allen and Lady Allen; Prime Minister Andrew Holness; Opposition Leader, Dr Peter Phillips; former Prime Ministers, Portia Simpson Miller, and Percival J Patterson; President of the Senate, Tom Tavares- Finson; members of the diplomatic corps, the Government and Opposition.
