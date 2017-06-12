Jamaican wins $117m Super Lotto Jackpot

Supreme Ventures Limited has reported that the Super Lotto Jackpot for last night's draw #800 in the amount of J$313,000,000, was hit by two players, one of whom is a Jamaican. According to SVL, the Jamaican winner is from the parish of Trelawny and won a share of the jackpot amounting to J$117 million with a $200 ticket.

