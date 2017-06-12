Jamaican wins $117m Super Lotto Jackpot

Jamaican wins $117m Super Lotto Jackpot

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Supreme Ventures Limited has reported that the Super Lotto Jackpot for last night's draw #800 in the amount of J$313,000,000, was hit by two players, one of whom is a Jamaican. According to SVL, the Jamaican winner is from the parish of Trelawny and won a share of the jackpot amounting to J$117 million with a $200 ticket.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May '17 Maceo 1
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,077 • Total comments across all topics: 281,837,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC