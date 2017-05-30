Jamaican seeks Senate seat in Connecticut
If Dr Ann-Marie Adams gets her way, the 2018 election for the Senate in the United States will be historic, as the Jamaican American is to run for office to represent Connecticut under the banner of the Democratic Party." I'm really excited about being recruited to run for office because, if you check from Canada to Miami, you'll find that there are no black immigrants in office, except for New York or Miami, in the Florida area; and very few Jamaican Americans are in politics.
