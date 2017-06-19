Jamaican Folk singers on Uplift Ja tour

15 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

The Jamaican Folk Singers starts its most recent installation of its Uplift Jamaica all island tour this weekend - June 24 and 25 - with performances in Kingston. T tour involves the group touring Jamaica giving free concerts and other performances in town squares, markets and church halls, the aim being to share the richness, variety and significance of Jamaica's musical heritage with people from all walks of life.

